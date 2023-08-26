Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Drops By 51.2%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JETMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,811. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.