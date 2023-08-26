Short Interest in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Decreases By 77.3%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the July 31st total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,614. The company has a market capitalization of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.04.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 153.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

