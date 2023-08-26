Short Interest in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Decreases By 77.3%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the July 31st total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,614. The company has a market capitalization of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $25.04.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This is a boost from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
