Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Expands By 127.8%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,600 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the July 31st total of 4,179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,950.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of GWLIF stock remained flat at $28.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

