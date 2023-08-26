Short Interest in InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Declines By 92.9%

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 1,542.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 869,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 816,279 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,947,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after buying an additional 743,231 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 248,467 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. InFinT Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $11.03.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on share exchange, and share reconstruction and amalgamation with similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

