Short Interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Decreases By 71.0%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,100 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Inpixon by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inpixon Price Performance

Shares of Inpixon stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 2,581,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,180,274. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Inpixon has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $13.35.

About Inpixon

Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 268.81% and a negative net margin of 290.12%.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

Featured Stories

