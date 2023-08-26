Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Expands By 1,360.0%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 1,360.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ICAGY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 245 ($3.13) in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

ICAGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. 204,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 309.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

