Short Interest in International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Increases By 958.8%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 958.8% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Land Alliance Stock Performance

ILAL stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 85,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,106. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. International Land Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

