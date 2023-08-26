Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Declines By 47.5%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. 1,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.33.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,492,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 958.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

