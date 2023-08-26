Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Declines By 47.5%

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. 1,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.33.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.