Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Declines By 77.5%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,284. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.