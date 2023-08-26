Short Interest in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Increases By 266.7%

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

IVCA stock remained flat at $10.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,771. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp India Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 732,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 132,592 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 149,650 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 274,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 136,495 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

