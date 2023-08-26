Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Increases By 212.4%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 212.4% from the July 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWJV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,612. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

