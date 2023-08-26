Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Increases By 212.4%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 212.4% from the July 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EWJV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,612. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
