Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Grows By 133.3%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get JSR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JSR

JSR Stock Performance

About JSR

JSCPY stock remained flat at $27.43 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 0.77. JSR has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

(Get Free Report)

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.