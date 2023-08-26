Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Drops By 76.4%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the July 31st total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Komatsu Stock Performance

Komatsu stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,808. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Komatsu will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

