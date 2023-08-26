Short Interest in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Decreases By 50.0%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LifeMD Price Performance

NASDAQ LFMDP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Activity at LifeMD

LifeMD Company Profile

In related news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez acquired 10,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $31,279.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $162,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez purchased 10,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $31,279.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 101,460 shares of company stock valued at $254,489 over the last quarter.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

