Short Interest in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Increases By 158.7%

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
M-tron Industries Stock Performance
MPTI stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 million and a P/E ratio of 17.74. M-tron Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.
M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that M-tron Industries will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About M-tron Industries
M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.
Featured Articles
