Short Interest in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Increases By 158.7%

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

MPTI stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 million and a P/E ratio of 17.74. M-tron Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that M-tron Industries will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About M-tron Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 270,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Featured Articles

