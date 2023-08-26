Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Decreases By 43.4%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,506,300 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the July 31st total of 2,660,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,369.4 days.
Mesoblast Price Performance
Shares of MEOBF stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.
About Mesoblast
