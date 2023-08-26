Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Decreases By 43.4%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,506,300 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the July 31st total of 2,660,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,369.4 days.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Shares of MEOBF stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

