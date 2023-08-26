Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Drops By 90.9%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on MONDY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mondi from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondi
Mondi Stock Up 1.4 %
Mondi Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
About Mondi
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.