Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Grows By 2,133.3%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 2,133.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 9,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,595. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.3444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

