Short Interest in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Increases By 131.3%

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NSTS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in NSTS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NSTS Bancorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in NSTS Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSTS Bancorp Price Performance

NSTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. NSTS Bancorp has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $11.19.

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

