Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Decreases By 51.7%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the July 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 90.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000.

NYSE:MAV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,934. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

