Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Expands By 5,366.7%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 5,366.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Piraeus Financial stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Piraeus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances.

