Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Grows By 1,600.0%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

Get PT XL Axiata Tbk alerts:

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT XL Axiata Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.