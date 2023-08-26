Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Expands By 766.7%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

PURE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,894. PURE Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.13.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 151.03% and a negative net margin of 247.89%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

