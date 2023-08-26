Short Interest in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP) Expands By 826.7%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 826.7% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ SABRP traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. Sabre has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $102.55.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

Sabre Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

