Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Decreases By 99.4%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLDF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.