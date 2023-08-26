Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Decreases By 99.4%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGLDF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
