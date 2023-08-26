Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Drops By 76.6%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the July 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance
Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $43.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.83) to GBX 3,400 ($43.38) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
