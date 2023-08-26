Short Interest in Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Declines By 61.7%

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWQGF remained flat at $185.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. Swissquote Group has a one year low of $177.50 and a one year high of $185.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.79.

Swissquote Group Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex.

