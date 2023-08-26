Short Interest in United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Grows By 700.0%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Down 2.2 %
UBAB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 1,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084. The company has a market cap of $137.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.42. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About United Bancorporation of Alabama
