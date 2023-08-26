Short Interest in United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Grows By 700.0%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Down 2.2 %

UBAB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 1,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084. The company has a market cap of $137.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.42. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

