Siacoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $160.36 million and $1.41 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,025.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00250122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.36 or 0.00731430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00551613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00061014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00114648 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,943,305,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,919,917,049 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.