Siacoin Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $160.06 million and $2.82 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,027.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00251344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.00728258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00548745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00060979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00115454 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,941,265,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,917,893,308 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

