Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in August

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

SLVTF stock remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

