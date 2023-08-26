Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in August

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance
SLVTF stock remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Silver Tiger Metals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
About Silver Tiger Metals
