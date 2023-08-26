Sinclair’s (SBGI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.17.

Get Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SBGI

Sinclair Stock Performance

Sinclair stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $783.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Sinclair has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.72 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts expect that Sinclair will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Quarry LP raised its position in Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sinclair by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.