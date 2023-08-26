SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $221.01 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $221.01 million and approximately $13.98 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018567 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014786 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,005.60 or 1.00029535 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,484,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,484,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18235556 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $22,139,003.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

