SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Rose M. Robeson Sells 30,000 Shares

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SM opened at $40.85 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $550.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 41.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

