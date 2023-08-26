SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Shares Down 0.3%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €72.45 ($78.75) and last traded at €73.80 ($80.22). 103,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.05 ($80.49).

SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €88.94 and its 200-day moving average is €89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

