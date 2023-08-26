Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $96.09 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market capitalization of $96.09 million and $52,661.13 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

