SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. 130,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,164,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SmartRent from $3.30 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMRT

SmartRent Stock Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SmartRent’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

In other news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SmartRent by 224.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.