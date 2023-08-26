Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.52. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 526,942 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMSI

Smith Micro Software Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 102,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 40,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.