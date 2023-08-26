Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. Smiths Group has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $21.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($23.73) to GBX 1,920 ($24.50) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

