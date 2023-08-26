SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Down 96.7% in August

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the July 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SMX (Security Matters) Public

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMX. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227,861 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SMX has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.