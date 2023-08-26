Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 72.5% in August

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the July 31st total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Snam Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNMRY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,815. Snam has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Snam Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2126 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Snam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.30%.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

