Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 241.7% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 4,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,510. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

