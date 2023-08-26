South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in August

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

SABK stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 1,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.97. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered South Atlantic Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on South Atlantic Bancshares

About South Atlantic Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.