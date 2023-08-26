South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 155,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $31.96.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Equities analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,694.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other South Plains Financial news, Director Noe G. Valles acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $618,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,962.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,605,694.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,335 shares of company stock worth $744,281. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPFI. Raymond James increased their target price on South Plains Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on South Plains Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on South Plains Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

