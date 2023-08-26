SpartanNash Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $770.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in SpartanNash by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

