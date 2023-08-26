Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spearmint Resources Price Performance
Spearmint Resources stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 4,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Spearmint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spearmint Resources
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.