Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

