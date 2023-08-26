Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.77

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $14.15. Spok shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 130,468 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spok

Spok Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $275.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 159,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 191.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 808,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spok by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 80.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 555,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spok by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 535,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.