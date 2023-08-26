STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.22% of STAAR Surgical worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,861,000 after acquiring an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 902,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,797,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,781,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 2.2 %

STAA stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $104.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.