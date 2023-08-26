Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 891.6% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of SCBFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.15. 15,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $19.75.

Standard Chartered Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

